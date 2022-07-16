Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him
For the first time since 2018, Quincy’s 35th annual “Quincon” is back.
Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus
The 50 counties in red are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID-19. There are...
94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19
Motorcyclist found dead on U.S. 67 identified

Latest News

The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten
President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East