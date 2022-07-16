Vacant house in Clarence, Mo. destroyed by fire

CLARENCE, Mo. (WGEM) - According to a Facebook post from the Shelbina Fire Protection District, they assisted the Clarence Fire Department with a structure fire at a vacant house in Clarence.

Shelbina firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Friday and assisted on the scene for over three hours.

According to the post, there were no injuries involved with the fire, but the house was destroyed.

WGEM has made a call to the Clarence Fire Department for more information on the exact address and we are waiting to hear back.

