WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 15) Illinois And Missouri All-Stars Practice At Clemens Field In Preparation For Saturday’s Tri-State Showcase On The Diamond And John Wood AD Brad Hoyt Is In Search Of A New Head Coach For The Lady Blazers Basketball Team

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The 8th Annual Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game is now just 24 hours away and the players are ready to go on the diamond. Bragging rights are once again on the line in this yearly “Boarder War Battle”, and with the Illinois squad holding a 4-3 edge right now, the squad from the “Show Me State” is ready to even the score in a big way. Both squads held their final practice session at Clemens Field in Hannibal, but earlier in the week some of the players offered some interesting thoughts on playing in this special weekend event. We’ll have the story...

The Quincy Gems have won three straight games and have a chance to make it four in a row if they can get by Springfield in Game 1 of their Prospect League doubleheader set for QU Stadium. The Gems are scheduled to hit the turf at 5:30 p.m. against the Lucky Horseshoes for the Capital City. We’ll have an update from the yard...

John Wood Athletic Director Brad Hoyt has informed WGEM Sports that he’s now in search for a new head coach for the Lady Blazers basketball program. The move comes after longtime head coach Norm Rodriguez retired on Wednesday after 23 seasons as the guiding voice for the program. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently ventured to JWCC and found out firsthand when Coach Hoyt hopes to have a new head coach in place. We’ll have details...

