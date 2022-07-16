Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 15) Illinois And Missouri All-Stars Practice At Clemens Field In Preparation For Saturday’s Tri-State Showcase On The Diamond And John Wood AD Brad Hoyt Is In Search Of A New Head Coach For The Lady Blazers Basketball Team

Prospect League: Quincy Gems In Search Of Their 4 Straight Win Tonight At QU Stadium
Palmyra Panthers Head Baseball Coach Offers Advice To Hitters
Palmyra Panthers Head Baseball Coach Offers Advice To Hitters
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The 8th Annual Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game is now just 24 hours away and the players are ready to go on the diamond. Bragging rights are once again on the line in this yearly “Boarder War Battle”, and with the Illinois squad holding a 4-3 edge right now, the squad from the “Show Me State” is ready to even the score in a big way. Both squads held their final practice session at Clemens Field in Hannibal, but earlier in the week some of the players offered some interesting thoughts on playing in this special weekend event. We’ll have the story...

The Quincy Gems have won three straight games and have a chance to make it four in a row if they can get by Springfield in Game 1 of their Prospect League doubleheader set for QU Stadium. The Gems are scheduled to hit the turf at 5:30 p.m. against the Lucky Horseshoes for the Capital City. We’ll have an update from the yard...

John Wood Athletic Director Brad Hoyt has informed WGEM Sports that he’s now in search for a new head coach for the Lady Blazers basketball program. The move comes after longtime head coach Norm Rodriguez retired on Wednesday after 23 seasons as the guiding voice for the program. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently ventured to JWCC and found out firsthand when Coach Hoyt hopes to have a new head coach in place. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14)

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14) Quincy Gems Post Their 3rd Win In A Row Led By Zack Stewart’s 5 RBI Performance Against Illinois Valley And A Talented Southeastern Suns Baseball Duo Prepares For The 8th Annual Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game In Hannibal

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Win At Home Against The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp After 9 Innings

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 14)

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 14) Quincy University Women’s Basketball Program Releases (2022-23) Schedule And John Wood Athletic Director Brad Hoyt Reflects On The Legacy Of Retired Lady Blazers Head Coach Norm Rodriguez

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:07 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks (2022-23) Basketball Schedule Released Earlier Today

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At ten: Wednesday (July 13)

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 13) Quincy Gems Enjoying A Night Off As They Focus In On Winning Close Games In The 2nd Half Of Prospect League Season And Missouri All-Stars Set To Resume Practice On the Diamond On Thursday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Prospect League: Quincy Gems Enjoying Their 2nd Night Off This Week

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 13)

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 13) Illinois All-Stars Preparing To Face The Missouri All-Stars On The Diamond While Also Gearing Up For The “Next Chapter” In Their Lives Plus QU Hawks Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Now In The National Spotlight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Recognized For His Talents On the GLVC Gridiron

Sports

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts

Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
WABI TV 5 News at 6

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 12)

Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT