Annual ATV Fundraiser raises money for Liberty Public School District

ATV Fundraiser
ATV Fundraiser(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State poker run fundraiser was held in the Tri-States for the Liberty School District on Saturday.

Put on by the The Liberty Booster Club, organizers said about 100 turned out for the annual ATV and side-by side fundraiser.

Club Treasurer Stacey Flesner said the goal is to raise as much money as they can for Liberty School District school programs. Because of budget reasons, the schools themselves don’t have enough funds.

“That goes for all extracurricular activities,” Flesner said. “That means FCCLA, FHA, all the sports programs listed at Liberty School Districts, we also do Special Olympics.”

Flesner said they are still counting the money, but said they raised about $3,000 at Saturday’s event.

She said the booster club raises around $20,000 dollars per year.

