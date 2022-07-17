Advertisement

Dry Stretch Ahead

There is a higher likelihood of below average precipitation through the next 1-2 weeks...
There is a higher likelihood of below average precipitation through the next 1-2 weeks according to the climate prediction center.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After receiving some beneficial rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, the forecast is looking to dry out heading into the third week of July.

A ridge of high pressure is moving in across the Midwest, which will lead to generally clear skies and calm weather throughout much of the work week. The abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to around or just above average, into the upper 80′s to low 90′s. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, but this weak cold front will likely be dry in nature, just spurring a few extra clouds.

The next best chance at precipitation will be the chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night into Saturday, as the humidity and heat builds once more leading to temps climbing as high as 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress President

Latest News

Showers and storms could roll over the same areas overnight and Sunday morning, prompting a low...
Heavy Rain Threat
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
After a wet start to Friday, around a half an inch to an inch of rain remains possible Saturday...
More Rain Expected This Weekend
StromTrak Weather Friday Midday
StromTrak Weather Friday Midday