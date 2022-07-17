Dry Stretch Ahead

After receiving some beneficial rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, the forecast is looking to dry out heading into the third week of July.

A ridge of high pressure is moving in across the Midwest, which will lead to generally clear skies and calm weather throughout much of the work week. The abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to around or just above average, into the upper 80′s to low 90′s. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, but this weak cold front will likely be dry in nature, just spurring a few extra clouds.

The next best chance at precipitation will be the chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night into Saturday, as the humidity and heat builds once more leading to temps climbing as high as 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.