Harness your inner fitness: no negative self-talk

WGEM News at Five
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WGEM) --- Americans are always searching for ways to lose weight and get healthy. But what if the key to success isn’t challenging your body but relaxing your mind?

Running, biking, and lifting are all great ways to stay in shape. But research shows inner fitness may also be an important part of good health. It involves focusing energy on your emotional well-being rather than performing a physical exercise or following a diet. Simply monitoring how you talk to yourself is one way to improve your inner fitness.

David Baker, PhD, LLC, Psychotherapist, says, “Negative self-talk is a problem every day and on a daily basis because it shapes our identity. It becomes who we are.”

If you struggle with negative self-talk, try replacing negative thoughts with reasonable ones. But first, identify the harmful voice that’s speaking to you.

Baker explains, “We don’t just want to replace it, we want to ask: ‘Why are you here?’”

Mindfulness meditation is another way to improve your inner fitness. Studies show it can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, reduce chronic pain, and lower the risk of anxiety. Mindful eating which involves tracking your feelings and habits around food can help you lose weight and keep it off. And yoga, which uses movement, breathing, and meditation, has been shown to reduce stress, improve flexibility, boost immunity, and lessen anxiety. With ways to enhance your inner fitness and your health, Ivanhoe reports.

Meditation and yoga classes are frequently offered at local recreation centers or health clubs. You can also check out different apps. Some popular ones are: Calm for Meditation and Glo for Yoga.

