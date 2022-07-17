Hundreds attend St. Anthony Parish Picnic in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - High humidity did not stop hundreds from coming out in Quincy to the annual St. Anthony Parish Picnic.

The event featured food, music, a basket raffle, a silent action, bingo, a bounce house, a kiddie parade and many more activities for family fun.

Ashley Fischer, who is one of the parish picnic chairmen, said a lot of planning goes into the event every year in order to make the picnic successful for all.

“So we start in January. And so we plan in January and through now, so it’s lots of lots of work behind the scenes for the whole picnic every year,” said Fischer.

She said everyone always has a good time and she was happy with the turn out.

The picnic continued until midnight Saturday night with the band Hearsay performing live at the event.

