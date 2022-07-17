Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. The couple have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday, July 17, 2022.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to Clark County records posted Sunday.

The Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages.

In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl.” Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress President

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
LIVE: Family members of victims in Uvalde shooting hold press conference
Family members of victims in Uvalde school shooting hold press conference
A rocket attack killed three elderly people and destroyed a residential apartment building in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Panel: Hearing to show Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘dereliction of duty’