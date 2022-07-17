Advertisement

Ken Bigelow Kids' Day Camp returns after two year hiatus

Kids free camp
Kids free camp(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, kids had the chance to enjoy a free day at a local camp once again. Dozens of kids were at Ken Bigelow Kids’ Day at Camp Saukenauk on Saturday.

The collaboration between the Salvation Army and Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club is put on annually for kids to go outside and make fun summer memories.

“We just really enjoy doing this,” said Chairperson Craig Heming. “The kids seem to have a blast, we splash, we’re silly, we’re fun, we get a catch fish, it’s awesome.”

Heming said they were able to make the event happen through an auction the Noon Kiwanis Club put on.

This year they raised $57,000 and a portion of that went toward Ken Bigelow Kids’ Day.

