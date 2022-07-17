Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress President

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.

After she and her husband founded the educational non-profit “Down Country” and navigating life after her son, Elliot, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Kate Dougherty discovered the National Down Syndrome Congress.

Two years later, her family attended their first NDSC Conference.

“Unfortunately the reason we ultimately attended our first conference was because we had a situation here in the Tri-States where we realized, unfortunately, there are still people who are scared of individuals with disabilities and/or down syndrome,” Daugherty said.

After that experience, Daugherty said she wanted to make a difference.

“And so that was kind of the prompt that we were like okay we’re gonna change this, we’re gonna do something about it. Little did we know where it would end up over a decade later,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty was confirmed as President for the National Down Syndrome Congress on June 24.

She said she noticed a difference in services for people with down syndrome in rural areas versus cities.

Daugherty said she’s eager to shed light on the Tri-States’ needs at the national level.

“It needs to matter at the national level because I’m tired of being left out of those conversations because my people, here in the Tri-States, we matter too, so the fact that I get to have those conversations on behalf of people in rural and undeserved populations for the next three years, you bet I’m gonna bring it,” Daugherty said.

As for Elliot, he said he appreciates the dedication his family puts into understanding what his mom deems ‘his extra special chromosome’.

“My mom is a good and fine woman. She’s a pretty awesome woman,” Elliot Daugherty said.

Elliot got to test out his reporter skills while speaking with WGEM.

Elliot Daughtery (WGEM)

Information on how to navigate a wide range of special needs can be found on the Down Country and National Down Syndrome Congress websites.

Through them, you can find health care providers, information regarding the specific condition you’re looking to navigate and other support.

Down Country will be hosting a charity country music concert on September 3 at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.