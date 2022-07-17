Advertisement

West Point Fire Department raises funds to replace expiring gear

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The West Point Fire Department hosted a poker run on Saturday to raise money for new gear.

Organizers said more than 40 people showed up just in the first hour alone of the all-day event to ride along in ATVs and jeeps, making pit stops at each point to play poker.

West Point Community Fire Department Trustee Tammy Dighton said the new gear they need is not cheap.

It can cost up to $27,000 per firefighter.

“We run on a very, very low budget,” Dighton said. “Because, we’re all volunteer. We don’t get a lot of income off the taxes. But, what little we can get today is going to go strictly to the gear.”

Dighton said their goal is to raise enough money for two or even three sets of gear.

She said they are considering more fundraisers later on.

