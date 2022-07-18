Applications open for Hannibal electric car chargers

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - More electric car chargers may soon be coming to the Hannibal area thanks to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The funding comes from a lawsuit filed years ago against Volkswagen, accusing the company of violating the Clean Air Act by installing devices that helped cheat during emissions tests.

Associate Engineer Wes Fitzgibbons with the DNR’s Air Pollution Control program emphasized that the funding for this program does not come from tax dollars.

“In 2017, the EPA and VW reached a settlement agreement which included more than $2.9 billion for a trust fund to be distributed to the states. Missouri got $41 million out of that,” said Fitzgibbons.

During the first phase of the program, charging stations were targeted towards high priority sites that saw the most traffic.

However, the latest round of applications is open to many other areas across the state, including: Hannibal, Macon, Sedalia, Branson, Chillicothe and more.

DNR Environmental Specialist Brenda Wansing said they were expanding the applications to smaller cities along highways in Missouri so drivers do not have to worry about where to charge up.

“We really want to build that infrastructure. We want to make sure that anyone can get across the state of Missouri, in any fashion, to where they’re going. So we’re really excited about these next 10 sites that we’re putting out,” said Wansing.

Fitzgibbons agreed, saying the end goal would be a reliable network of electric charging infrastructure across Missouri.

“It’s partially based on population and partially based on highway traffic volume... with the rough goal of getting about 75 miles on average between the different chargers in the network,” said Fitzgibbons.

Applications are open to any business or local government agency.

Charging sites need to have two direct current fast chargers with CCS and CHAdeMO plugs and be open to the public 24/7.

According to the DNR website, funding is available to cover approximately 80% of eligible project expenses.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on October 12.

You can find out more information about the Volkswagen Trust and the rules and restrictions for the charging station locations by clicking here.

