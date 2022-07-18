Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 18th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dolly Freitag

Dominic McDonald

Ava Coupland

Mya Stark

Kaitlyn Magliari

Tami Sheets

Gary Kunze

Fay Clarity

Hunter Louderback

Stacey Craven

Hilary Plenge

Jaxton Dietrich

Lisa Ward

Mary Davis

Phoebe Bormet

Angie Comrie

Madelyn Taylor

Connor McGinnis

Jim Farrell

Ron Amos

Kelsey Terwelp

Dave Kleiboeker

Melanie Harvey

ANNIVERSARIES

Sonny & Dana Klocke

Joshua & Allyson Hetzler

Bennie & Nancy Weaver

Jami & Kyle Powell

Ken & Tonya Hecht

Kevin & Ashley Randolph

Tom & Jodi Pospeschil

Dave & Lori Brown

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.