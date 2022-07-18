Blessing Hospital receives new technology to diagnose lung cancer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health officials announced Monday that Blessing Hospital is among the first providers in the county to use a new device to detect lung cancer.

According to officials, Monarch™, Auris Health, allows doctors to conduct robotic bronchoscopy. This advanced lung examination can lead to earlier and more accurate diagnoses of small and hard-to-reach tumors near the edges of the lungs.

During robotic bronchoscopy, doctors use a hand-held controller to direct an endoscope- a flexible tube with a light and camera attached- throughout the lugs, guided by computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient’s lung anatomy.

Robotic bronchoscopy delivers improved reach, vision and control compared to the non-robotic method.

More than 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive the disease, partly because it is often found at an advantageous stage.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages,” said board-certified and fellowship-trained Blessing Health pulmonologist Umama Adil, MD. “Because robotic bronchoscopy provides improved reach, vision and control, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier.”

Adil added that other diagnostic options currently available for lung cancer have limitations in accuracy, safety, or invasiveness that can lead to false positives, negatives, or side effects such as collapsed lung and hemorrhage, which may increase health care costs and extend hospital stays.

“We are excited about the promise of robotic bronchoscopy to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer,” said Adil.

