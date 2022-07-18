Hidden Miracles Equestrian Center hosts summer family camp

EWING, Mo. (WGEM) - Summer camps have begun at the Hidden Miracles Equestrian Center and continue until August 12.

These camps are designed to teach kids the importance of taking care of a horse.

Jessica Manthei is the owner of the center and recently moved her business to Missouri. She says there’s a greater benefit to horse riding that you might not know about.

“It helps with a sense of confidence,” Manthei said. “There’s a crazy amount of anxiety and depression, especially in children right now and you can curve a lot of that by doing horse back riding. Spending time in nature, getting grounded, all of that fun stuff.”

Manthei has been teaching families for the past 10 years. She has 24 horses at the center that she uses to teach families how to lead, clean, ride and wrangle them.

“We encourage the entire family to come, mom or dad or grandma, some adult, to come with a child to family camp. They’re going to learn how to ride a horse, they’re going to learn how to lead a horse, basic horse safety, and then we do fun arts and crafts,” said Manthei.

There’s currently a waitlist for their July activities, but they still have open spots available for August.

Visit their website to register for one of their summer camps.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.