Hospital Report: July 18, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Joanne Schlepphorst age 94, of Quincy died July 17 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Marie Ann Million, 76, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 14 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Michelle Lee “Mickie” Stull, age 53, of Fowler, died July 13 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Judith Matthews, age 69, of Quincy, died on July 14 in University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Dre & Grace Osborne of Quincy, IL...boy

Chase Tucker & Ashlee Smith of Mt. Sterling, IL...girl

Patrick A Merida & Brooke N Osborne of Quincy, IL...boy

Cole & Stephanie Miller of Pittsfield, IL...boy

