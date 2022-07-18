Iron Riders commemoration coming to Monroe City

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - History will be brought back to life on Thursday in Monroe City as Missouri State Parks commemorates the 125th anniversary of the Iron Riders.

The Iron Riders, who were part of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, rode their bicycles for 41 days from Missoula, Montana to St. Louis back in 1897.

The all black army regiment faced much adversity throughout the trip, including severe weather, extreme heat, food shortages, racism and more.

Kevin Smith, an interpreter with Missouri State Parks, said the ride was all in an effort to determine the efficiency of using bikes for troop movements.

“This was done to test the effectiveness of bicycles in military troop movements over horses. Horses require food, water, shelter, they can be rather noisy, and they can be shot out from under you. Whereas bicycles... you can just make the repairs and continue on,” said Smith.

He said it’s important that communities, especially smaller towns and cities, remember these big events that took place over the years.

“A lot of topics like this have been somewhat buried or left out of history, and now with the current community’s or current country’s feel to recognize and understand untold history and to bring those stories out into the public, this is very important,” said Smith.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at St. Jude’s Square in Monroe City, around the old church.

Activities will include live music, food trucks, a bike rodeo for kids, historic reenactments, presentations and the welcoming of Erick Cedeño, who is reenacting the journey to St. Louis.

The commemoration will culminate with activities at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park in St. Louis on Sunday.

You can find out more information about the Iron Riders and the event by clicking here.

