Knox County Is Hoping To Continue Levy Rate For Road and Bridge Department

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Knox County, Missouri (WGEM) - Knox County voters will be asked to continue a tax levy for Knox County’s road and bridge department.

The current levy rate was implemented in 2019 of .3500 on the hundred dollar valuation.

From January 2021 up to January 2022 more than $600,000 were collected from this tax.

“This tax is essential,” Knox County Commissioner Evan Glasgow said. “With our operations, if this tax wasn’t in place there’s no way we’d be able to maintain the system we have and keep material on the roads,”

Glasgow says the money from this levy rate goes towards equipment, salaries, and materials like steel and concrete.

Road and bridge workers say this tax helps them in their day to day operations.

“The extra funding and continuous funding is highly beneficial for us to keep going,” Local Knox County Road and Bridge Worker Brett Snow.

The Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sample ballots can be found here.

