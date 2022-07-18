Macomb school district stepping up safety measures

MACOMB (WGEM) - A recent spike in juvenile crime in Macomb has prompted the school district (MCUSD 185) to add another school resource officer.

Superintendent Patrick Twomey said it’s the combination of increased juvenile incidents in Macomb and mass shootings around the country that have sparked the need to increase school security.

“One school resource officer for five buildings just isn’t enough,” Twomey said. “At many times the school resource officer was called away or had to testify in court, and during those times there would be no resource office.”

Twomey believes the recent semesters of online learning have something to do with adolescent aggression. He said this is especially important among fifth and sixth grade students.

“Our students, and students across the country, did not have the opportunity to be in school and be guided through appropriate ways to resolution, and so they do what they know and what they see,” Twomey said.

In December, 2021 Macomb Sr. High School received a threat of violence. The threat was laid to rest when current resource officer Denise Cremer intervened.

Right now, the district is installing concrete bollards in front of entrances that could be vulnerable to a car breaking through.

The addition of a second school resource officer has been in talks for months.

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones said the department has seen an increase over the past year in calls related to Macomb’s youth.

Jones believes the addition of another resource officer will provide reassurance to students, staff and parents.

“To have that second school resource officer is going to help with the load so they can share duties and split some of the load that our school resource officer division has been experiencing over the past year,” Jones said.

On Monday, Macomb City Council discussed the intergovernmental agreement that was formed between the school district and MPD.

Mayor Michael Inman said the school district will pay a bulk of the school resource officer’s salary.

“Essentially, the agreement will be renewed every fall with an option of negotiating any change in hours or compensation,” Inman said.

Inman said the onboarding resource officer will work seven hours per school day per 162 calendar days. The resource officer was selected within MPD. No name has been released.

