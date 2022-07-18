Missouri Democratic U.S. Senate candidate speaks in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With just over two weeks left until Missouri voters cast their ballot in the primary, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce made a stop in Hannibal on Sunday.

As a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, Kunce said he’s ready to continue his service. Kunce said he wants to be a voice for the working-class.

“The way I grew up was paycheck to paycheck and one disaster from bankruptcy,” Kunce said. “My family went bankrupt from medical bills, and I think that’s wrong. It’s not the way it should be in Missouri, it’s not the way it should be in America and I want to change that.”

11 candidates round out the list for potential Democratic nominees. Kunce’s two major competitors in the primary are Trudy Busch Valentine and Spencer Toder.

In the past month, Kunce has spoken at 20 town hall gatherings.

Hannibal town hall attendees said they think it’s a good thing for the community to get to know a U.S. Senate candidate.

“I think that Northeast Missouri gets left out sometimes, and it’s really nice to have someone like Lucas come here and express his own individual feelings,” said Hannibal resident Kay Oberman.

Clarence, Missouri resident Wes Shoemyer said it’s important for local residents to learn more about all candidates regardless of political party.

“People in this country, in rural Missouri and all of Missouri, they don’t need a Democrat or a Republican, they need a fighter,” Shoemyer said.

After Kunce spoke in Hannibal, he made another stop in Colombia, Mo. On Monday, Kunce heads to St. Louis to continue his campaign.

