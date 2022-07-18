Monroe City man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 murder

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney reported Monday that Jerry Asbell, Jr., 31, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Jason Lamb for the shooting death of Amanda Johnston, 32, on August 5, 2020.

Asbell pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in the second degree.

Judge Lamb said that Asbell must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Jessica Ellsworth, 39, is also facing charges of tampering with evidence for her participation in the murder.

On August 5, 2020, Asbell and Ellsworth went to Johnston’s house and asked her for a ride to a local cemetery. For compensation, Asbell gave Johnston some cash and meth.

Upon arriving to the cemetery, Asbell pointed a loaded handgun at Johnston and proceeded to shoot her twice, once in the head.

Asbell and Ellsworth drove back to Johnston’s house with her body in the back of the vehicle. They ransacked her home and took various items.

Asbell and Ellsworth dumped Johnston’s body outside of Frankford, Missouri. After that, they cleaned the car and abandoned it.

Johnston’s mother reported her missing on August 5 and the Northeast Missouri Major Case Squad got involved.

Three days later, on August 8, 2020, they found Johnston’s body and arrested Asbell.

Amanda Johnston (Office of the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.