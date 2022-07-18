Olde Tyme Association Celebrates Farmers.

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Olde Tyme Association honored farmers and their wives on Sunday at the Lewis Round Barn Celebration at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Activities included a farm toy display, old tractor display, corn shelling, rope making, chair caning, a petting zoo, tractor square dance videos, kettle corn, farmers market, refreshments and country music from Crossroads Country Opry.

The Lewis Round Barn Chairman Marry Ohnemus said these events bring the community together and remind people what life was like for these farmers years ago.

“We need for the young kids to see how it was years ago. A lot of things we have at the Round Barn are even tractors out here, or pet animals at the petting zoo, they’ve never seen it or don’t know what it is. We thought this was the perfect opportunity to honor the farmers and their wives because without them we wouldn’t have food to eat,” Ohnemus said.

She hopes more events like this will help people appreciate all that famers do.

You can visit the Lewis Round Barn and the Old Tyme Association at the Adams County Fair later this month.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.