QFD hoping many candidates apply for open positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The struggle to recruit firefighters continues in the Tri-States.

The Quincy Fire Department opened applications Monday hoping to find more candidates to replace retirees.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has a six-month-long process to find and vet candidates but there hasn’t been a lot of candidates to vet. Chairman Barry Cheyne said said Quincy isn’t immune to a national trend of fewer people interested in public service.

“In my nine years on the commission, I don’t believe we’ve ever made it through an entire firefighter candidate list and the current list, we’re actually working background checks on the final two members of the list so it’s actually a good time to be looking at establishing another list,” Cheyne said.

Cheyne said he’s hoping for 40 to 55 people to apply. Candidates must score 70 percent or better on a written test in order to advance to the interview process.

Deputy Chief Michael Dade said they are in need of a good set of candidates to vet for replacements. He said they have 60 firefighters currently, but could always use more.

“Replacing firefighters is not an easy thing to do,” Dade said. “When we lose one firefighter, we lose 20 to 25 years of experience.”

Firefighter applications are open through August 26 and are available at city hall. Applicants need to be at least 20 and a half years-old and, no older than 35, unless they’ve served in the armed forces, which allows them to apply up to the age of 40.

Applicants also need to have a high school diploma, GED, or a college degree.

