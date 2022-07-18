Advertisement

Quincy Axe Company holds children’s museum fundraiser

Roxanne Starman with Team Lumberjacks about to have her first axe throw, which was a near...
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Axe throwers of all ages and experience levels came out Sunday evening for the Quincy Children’s Museum Axe of Caring Competition Fundraiser.

Held at the Quincy Axe Company, money from the event helped benefit the children’s museum.

Quincy Children’s Museum Development Committee member Matt Anderson said this was the museum’s first time holding an axe throwing fundraiser, and he was thankful for all the support to help make the event a success.

“We’d just like to thank them. We’d like to thank HyVee, they’re catering the food for the event tonight. So it’s a good cooperation between a lot of different organizations throughout the community,” said Anderson.

Quincy Axe Company Co-Owner Jarid Jones said he was happy to help a community organization, which is the whole idea behind the Axe of Caring program.

“Axe of Caring is our way of being able to give back to the community in some capacity. So it’s very important in our mission and vision for our business as well,” said Jones.

He said those interested in holding an Axe of Caring event can head to their website for more information.

For anyone that missed out on the axe throwing fundraiser, but would still like to help the Quincy Children’s Museum, Anderson said there is an upcoming golf tournament planned in August.

According to the Quincy Children Museum’s website, the inaugural charity golf classic is scheduled for August 22 at the Quincy Country Club.

You can find out more information about that event here.

