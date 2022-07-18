Quincy Park Band wraps up 2022 schedule

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 100 spectators were in attendance for the Quincy Park Band’s final performance of 2022.

With the sounds of “West Side Story,” “Basin Street Blues” and “Night Flight to Madrid,” the band capped off the year’s finale at Madison Park.

One spectator, John Read, said he and his family regularly enjoy Park Band concerts.

Read also encourages others to get out and enjoy.

“We’ve been going to concerts for years and years, and it’s good entertainment to get out, get away from the house, it’s summertime and a good time to come out and listen to some good music and we really enjoy it,” Read said.

The Quincy Park Band’s next performance is on Dec. 18 at the Kroc Center Worship Theatre Christmas Concert.

Click here for a list of the band’s 2022 performances.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.