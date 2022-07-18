Advertisement

Route E and Route Z to close in Lewis County

Road closed
Road closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Jayla Louis
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that portions of Route E and Route Z will be closed due to pavement work.

Route E will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday until Wednesday. The closure will take place between Route K and Route A.

Route Z will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 25 until July 28. The road will be closed at Missouri Route 16 to Route C.

MoDOT is encouraging drivers to find an alternate route during the closures.

