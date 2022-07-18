Seasonable today, but more 90° temperatures are on the way this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. However, some of us have been dealing with some patchy fog. Visibilities have been variable though. Some locations, such as Novelty, MO, and Macomb, IL, have had visibilities of 2.5 miles whiles others were at a perfect 10 miles. After sunrise, the fog will start to dissipate rather quickly. The rest of the day will shape up sunny as high pressure builds into the region. The UV Index will be very high today, rating at a 10. Applying and reapplying sunscreen will be very important if you are going to be outside quite a bit. We will have light winds out of the north today, which will allow for a seasonable day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. With some light humidity, feels like temperatures will be slightly higher than the actual temperature later this afternoon and evening.

Into tonight, the aforementioned high pressure system will be overhead. This will allow for clear skies and seasonable nighttime lows in the 60s again.

As the high pressure starts to move eastward tomorrow our winds will start to switch around to the south. With a mainly sunny sky and those southerly winds highs will reach into the low 90s. Dew points will rise into the low 70s, so there will be a notable rise in humidity. That will lead to heat index values in the mid 90s.

