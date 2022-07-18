Advertisement

Seasonable today, but more 90° temperatures are on the way this week

Seasonable day ahead. Definitely a great day for a walk.
Seasonable day ahead. Definitely a great day for a walk.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. However, some of us have been dealing with some patchy fog. Visibilities have been variable though. Some locations, such as Novelty, MO, and Macomb, IL, have had visibilities of 2.5 miles whiles others were at a perfect 10 miles. After sunrise, the fog will start to dissipate rather quickly. The rest of the day will shape up sunny as high pressure builds into the region. The UV Index will be very high today, rating at a 10. Applying and reapplying sunscreen will be very important if you are going to be outside quite a bit. We will have light winds out of the north today, which will allow for a seasonable day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. With some light humidity, feels like temperatures will be slightly higher than the actual temperature later this afternoon and evening.

Into tonight, the aforementioned high pressure system will be overhead. This will allow for clear skies and seasonable nighttime lows in the 60s again.

As the high pressure starts to move eastward tomorrow our winds will start to switch around to the south. With a mainly sunny sky and those southerly winds highs will reach into the low 90s. Dew points will rise into the low 70s, so there will be a notable rise in humidity. That will lead to heat index values in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress President
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died

Latest News

Evening Weather 07-17-2022
Evening Weather 07-17-2022
There is a higher likelihood of below average precipitation through the next 1-2 weeks...
Dry Stretch Ahead
Showers and storms could roll over the same areas overnight and Sunday morning, prompting a low...
Heavy Rain Threat
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening