Advertisement

Seasonably warm temps and dry

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Seasonably warm temperatures across the region are to be expected this week. The focus of the forecast is just how warm the temperatures are going to be this week. While there will be triple digit temperatures in Missouri, it is not likely that Quincy or the Tri State area will see 100 degree air temperatures. It is possible as the week progresses that we may see some 100 degree heat index readings, possibly on Friday. As of right now there is little if any chance of rain through the end workweek. We do see some inklings of precipitation overnight Friday night and again overnight Saturday night. But that is a long ways off and not much agreement in the forecast data.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress president
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
Daytime highs will be in mid to upper 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States....
Seasonable today, but more 90° temperatures are on the way this week
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning