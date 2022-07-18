Seasonably warm temps and dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - Seasonably warm temperatures across the region are to be expected this week. The focus of the forecast is just how warm the temperatures are going to be this week. While there will be triple digit temperatures in Missouri, it is not likely that Quincy or the Tri State area will see 100 degree air temperatures. It is possible as the week progresses that we may see some 100 degree heat index readings, possibly on Friday. As of right now there is little if any chance of rain through the end workweek. We do see some inklings of precipitation overnight Friday night and again overnight Saturday night. But that is a long ways off and not much agreement in the forecast data.

