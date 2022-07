QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police said one person is in custody after a shots fired incident early Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the 1900 block of Huntington Drive around 12:24 a.m.. They said no injuries have been reported and there is no danger to the public.

They said the suspect will be identified once they are booked into jail.

