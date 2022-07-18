Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022): Stellar Pitching Highlighted The 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game At Clemens Field; Postgame Interviews With Missouri All-Star Head Coach Mark Loman As He Calls It A Career

Missouri All-Stars Earn 4th Win In Series
Missouri All-Stars Earn 4th Win In Series(Gray TV)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MLB Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox 11

Minnesota Twins 0

Final

CWS: Dylan Cease 7 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K

Kansas City Royals 2

Toronto Blue Jays 4

Final

KC: Nick Pratto 2-3, RBI

National League

New York Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3

Final

CHC: Nico Hoerner 3-4, RBI

Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals

POSTPONED

MLB Draft

ROUND 1

Chicago Cubs - Cade Horton, P (Oklahoma)

Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, P (Oswego East HS)

Kansas City Royals - Gavin Cross, OF (Virginia Tech)

St. Louis Cardinals - Cooper Hjerpe, P (Oregon State)

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Keokuk’s Ada Wood And Her Six Strikeout Performance To Close Out Season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Keokuk's Ada Wood Is Part Of Your QMG Play Of The Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 17th, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 16th, 2022) Show Me Fever! Missouri All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars In 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game; Quincy University Football Hosted Their Second “Elite Prospects” Camp For High School Football Athletes At QU Stadium

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Missouri All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars 7-4

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 15) “Sports Extra” 8th Annual Missouri-Illinois All-Star Game Countdown Rolls On At Historic Clemens Field And The Quincy Gems Drop A Doubleheader At QU Stadium Against Springfield

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
2022 Missouri-Illinois All-Stars Share Insight On Playing In Summer Baseball Showcase

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 15) Illinois And Missouri All-Stars Practice At Clemens Field In Preparation For Saturday’s Tri-State Showcase On The Diamond And John Wood AD Brad Hoyt Is In Search Of A New Head Coach For The Lady Blazers Basketball Team

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game Countdown Rolls On Across the Tri-States

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14)

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14) Quincy Gems Post Their 3rd Win In A Row Led By Zack Stewart’s 5 RBI Performance Against Illinois Valley And A Talented Southeastern Suns Baseball Duo Prepares For The 8th Annual Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game In Hannibal

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Win At Home Against The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp After 9 Innings

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 14)

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM CDT

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 14) Quincy University Women’s Basketball Program Releases (2022-23) Schedule And John Wood Athletic Director Brad Hoyt Reflects On The Legacy Of Retired Lady Blazers Head Coach Norm Rodriguez

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:07 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks (2022-23) Basketball Schedule Released Earlier Today

WGEM Sports At ten: Wednesday (July 13)

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT