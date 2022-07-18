WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022): Stellar Pitching Highlighted The 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game At Clemens Field; Postgame Interviews With Missouri All-Star Head Coach Mark Loman As He Calls It A Career
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MLB Baseball
American League
Chicago White Sox 11
Minnesota Twins 0
Final
CWS: Dylan Cease 7 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K
Kansas City Royals 2
Toronto Blue Jays 4
Final
KC: Nick Pratto 2-3, RBI
National League
New York Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3
Final
CHC: Nico Hoerner 3-4, RBI
Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals
POSTPONED
MLB Draft
ROUND 1
Chicago Cubs - Cade Horton, P (Oklahoma)
Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, P (Oswego East HS)
Kansas City Royals - Gavin Cross, OF (Virginia Tech)
St. Louis Cardinals - Cooper Hjerpe, P (Oregon State)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
