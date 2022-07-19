Adams Telephone Co-Operative warning of scams

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams Fiber and Adams Telephone customers beware! There is a new scam targeting personal data.

Emails were sent out from accounts pretending to be from Adams employees, asking for billing information and directing the receiver to click on malicious links.

Andrew Roewe, an information security engineer with Adams Experts said the best course of action if a customer receives a suspicious email is to delete it and call into Adams to check to see if there is any issue.

“If you get one that you think that it seems legit, call in and ask,” Roewe said. “Especially with ones asking for confidential information dealing with billing. In this case it says we couldn’t bill. People want to make sure that their accounts are correct and so they called in.”

He said it is always better to call into Adams first before inputting any information in order to keep personal data safe.

The customer service and billing helpline is 217-696-4611.

Customers should not call other phone numbers listed on suspicious emails, as they may be routed to someone trying to steal personal data.

Roewe said there are a couple of red flags that can help identify a scam email.

Roewe said any link or URL inside the email will not link back to an Adams site. He said if the customer is using a computer, hovering over a link with the mouse will cause the URL to pop up, and the URL will not be legitimate.

Roewe said it can be harder to tell if using a mobile device. In that case, the better indicator may be the sender information.

“This email shows up as, it says Adams Support or Adams as the user or the sender name, but if you actually look at the email where it says at whatever, it came from some other website,” said Roewe.

You can find out more information about ongoing scams by checking out the Adams Fiber Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.