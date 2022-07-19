Beautiful sunshine expected, but it will be hotter and more humid

QUINCY (WGEM) - Another beautiful start to the day with sunshine and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Just a few locations have been closer to 70°. The day will start off sunny, before becoming a little more mostly sunny. We will have a high UV index of 10 again. That means sunburns will be possible in about 15 to 25 minutes, if you do not take the right precautions. Sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, light colored clothes, taking shade and AC breaks are all recommended. The forecast remains on track with hotter temperatures and more humidity. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 100°. Tonight will be unseasonable warm. It looks like temperatures will remain in the low 80s through about 10 PM, before nighttime lows in the 70s settle into the Tri-States. A cold front will move through the area overnight into very early tomorrow morning. This will be a dry frontal passage though, so no rain is expected.

Even though winds will turn out of the northwest behind the front, there will not be much cold air advection. That means, the cold front will not cool us down much for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s, with just a slight drop in humidity. We will have plentiful sunshine through the day.

By Thursday, even hotter temperatures will arrive.

