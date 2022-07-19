Hospital Report: July 19, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Judy Ann Martens, 78, of Keokuk, died July 18 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home.

Tatsou “Steve” Shiraki age 82, of Quincy died on July 18th in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Ryan Todd Ellerman, age 50, of Quincy, died July 16 at in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Andrew Gosney & Lexie Alexander of Ursa, IL....girl

