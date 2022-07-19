Hottest day of the week is yet to come

QUINCY (WGEM) - The temperature forecast continues to be the focus of our attention in the StormTrak Weather Center. We’ve been tracking warmer than normal temperatures that will continue through the rest of this week. It is possible on Friday and Saturday heat index readings will top out above the 100 degree mark, possibly up to Heat Advisory levels. We are also continuing to track a limited potential for some scattered showers in the area overnight Friday night and again overnight Saturday night. Not every forecast model is in agreement and there is much dry air in place for those showers to overcome and become a reality.

