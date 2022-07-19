Macomb using $330K from ARPA for residential façade program

MACOMB (WGEM) - In an effort to assist income-eligible residents, the City of Macomb is allocating $330,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program.

Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) will administer the program.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the City will fund for 90 percent of the cost requested by eligible applicants.

Applicants can request up to $10,000.

Bannon said the program is a win for homeowners, neighbors and the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who are struggling financially to upgrade their homes,” Bannon said. “It’s about extending a helping hand for those who are trying to maintain their house, but homeowners are still going to have to put something in.”

Bannon said that applicants can make improvements to the exterior of their homes that is visible to the public right-of-way. Improvements include, but are not limited to, windows, siding, roofing and paint.

