Advertisement

Macomb using $330K from ARPA for residential façade program

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - In an effort to assist income-eligible residents, the City of Macomb is allocating $330,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program.

Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) will administer the program.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the City will fund for 90 percent of the cost requested by eligible applicants.

Applicants can request up to $10,000.

Bannon said the program is a win for homeowners, neighbors and the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who are struggling financially to upgrade their homes,” Bannon said. “It’s about extending a helping hand for those who are trying to maintain their house, but homeowners are still going to have to put something in.”

Bannon said that applicants can make improvements to the exterior of their homes that is visible to the public right-of-way. Improvements include, but are not limited to, windows, siding, roofing and paint.

Click here for eligibility requirements and how to apply.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress president

Latest News

Macomb school district stepping up safety measures
Macomb school district stepping up safety measures
Macomb using $330K from ARPA for residential façade program
Macomb using $330K from ARPA for residential façade program
Applications open for Hannibal electric car chargers
Applications open for Hannibal electric car chargers
Knox County Is Hoping To Continue Levy Rate For Road and Bridge Department
Knox County Is Hoping To Continue Levy Rate For Road and Bridge Department