Advertisement

Man charged following fatal Quincy crash pleads not guilty

Breeden Wike
Breeden Wike(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

20-year-old Breeden Wike, who was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed, made his plea Tuesday before Judge Roger Thomas with his court-appointed attorney Todd Nelson during an arraignment.

Wike was charged after 39-year-old Kayla Smith died on Memorial Day following a crash at the intersection of 12th and Locust, according to Quincy Police.

Police reported that Breeden Wike was traveling west on Locust in a red Ford truck just before 9:30 a.m. when he ran the red light at 12th Street and struck a blue SUV driven by Smith that was traveling south on 12th Street.

Police confirmed that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the fatal crash at 12th and Locust.

Wike was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment following the crash. On June 8 he was released from Blessing onto police custody and jailed.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha previously said they also want to charge Wike with a DUI, but have to wait on forensic test results before they can do so.

Wike’s next court appearance will be at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a status hearing.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weimelt directs Quincy Park Band concert
Quincy Park Band Director dies in crash
Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Latest News

Scam emails have been sent imitating Adams Fiber and Adams Telephone trying to get customers...
Adams Telephone Co-Operative warning of scams
Triple digit temperatures will be near the region Friday and Saturday
Hottest day of the week is yet to come
Quincy Senior High School
Online registration opens for QPS
Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 in Illinois during an unrelated press conference on June 6,...
Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19