Man charged following fatal Quincy crash pleads not guilty

QUINCY (WGEM) - The man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

20-year-old Breeden Wike, who was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed, made his plea Tuesday before Judge Roger Thomas with his court-appointed attorney Todd Nelson during an arraignment.

Wike was charged after 39-year-old Kayla Smith died on Memorial Day following a crash at the intersection of 12th and Locust, according to Quincy Police.

Police reported that Breeden Wike was traveling west on Locust in a red Ford truck just before 9:30 a.m. when he ran the red light at 12th Street and struck a blue SUV driven by Smith that was traveling south on 12th Street.

Police confirmed that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the fatal crash at 12th and Locust.

Wike was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment following the crash. On June 8 he was released from Blessing onto police custody and jailed.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha previously said they also want to charge Wike with a DUI, but have to wait on forensic test results before they can do so.

Wike’s next court appearance will be at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a status hearing.

