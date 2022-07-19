Advertisement

Online registration opens for QPS

Quincy Senior High School
Quincy Senior High School(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Online registration opened Tuesday for Quincy Public School students.

According to school officials, returning students and their families may register at qps.org. There you can update your contact information, pay registrations and lunch fees, and sign up for email alerts from the school.

If you need help with online registration, in-person support will be available at your child’s school:

  • Early Childhood and Family Center (In-person registration encouraged)
    • Wednesday, August 3 from 12 to 6 p.m.
    • Thursday, August 4 from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • K-5 Elementry Schools
    • Wednesday, August 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Quincy Junior High School
    • Tuesday, August 2 from 7 am. to 12 p.m. or from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Quincy Senior High
    • Wednesday, August 3 from 7 to 10 a.m. or from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • The Acadamy (ABC/ACRSS)
    • Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If your student is new to QPS, you are asked to contact your child’s school for information on how to enroll.

  • Early Childhood and Family Center
    • 217-228-7121
  • K-5 Elementry Schools
    • Baldwin Elementry: 217-223-0003
    • Denman Elementry: 217-222-2530
    • Iiles Elementry: 217-222-4059
    • Lincoln Douglass Elementry: 217-223-8871
    • Rooney Elementry: 217-228-7117
  • Quincy Junior High School
    • 217-222-3073
  • Quincy Senior High
    • 217-224-3770
  • The Acadamy (ABC/ACRSS)
    • 217-228-7175

