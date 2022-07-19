Online registration opens for QPS

QUINCY (WGEM) - Online registration opened Tuesday for Quincy Public School students.

According to school officials, returning students and their families may register at qps.org. There you can update your contact information, pay registrations and lunch fees, and sign up for email alerts from the school.

If you need help with online registration, in-person support will be available at your child’s school:

Early Childhood and Family Center (In-person registration encouraged) Wednesday, August 3 from 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 4 from 12 to 6 p.m.

K-5 Elementry Schools Wednesday, August 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Quincy Junior High School Tuesday, August 2 from 7 am. to 12 p.m. or from 4 to 6 p.m.

Quincy Senior High Wednesday, August 3 from 7 to 10 a.m. or from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Acadamy (ABC/ACRSS) Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



If your student is new to QPS, you are asked to contact your child’s school for information on how to enroll.

Early Childhood and Family Center 217-228-7121

K-5 Elementry Schools Baldwin Elementry: 217-223-0003 Denman Elementry: 217-222-2530 Iiles Elementry: 217-222-4059 Lincoln Douglass Elementry: 217-223-8871 Rooney Elementry: 217-228-7117

Quincy Junior High School 217-222-3073

Quincy Senior High 217-224-3770

The Acadamy (ABC/ACRSS) 217-228-7175



Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.