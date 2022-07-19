Quincy City Council approves resolutions for transit lines and airport
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council approved several resolutions Monday night.
The council adopted a resolution to provide a short-term loan up to $750,000 to Quincy Transit Lines for operating expenses.
They also approved an agreement between the Quincy Regional Airport and Hanson Professional Services for $17,000 to update the Airport Layout Plan.
