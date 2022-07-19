Advertisement

Quincy City Council approves resolutions for transit lines and airport

WGEM News at Ten
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council approved several resolutions Monday night.

The council adopted a resolution to provide a short-term loan up to $750,000 to Quincy Transit Lines for operating expenses.

They also approved an agreement between the Quincy Regional Airport and Hanson Professional Services for $17,000 to update the Airport Layout Plan.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
In June, Kate Dougherty was elected president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Tri-State woman elected National Down Syndrome Congress president
Miss Adams County Fair Group Photo
4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair

Latest News

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced taxpayers won’t have to cover an $80,000 bill to tear down a...
Quincy taxpayers no longer expected to pay to demolish a burned out building
Quincy taxpayers no longer expected to pay to demolish a burned out building
Quincy taxpayers no longer expected to pay to demolish a burned out building
Eligible residents can apply for up to $10,000 in assistance.
Macomb using $330K from ARPA for residential façade program
Macomb school district stepping up safety measures
Macomb school district stepping up safety measures