Quincy man dies after Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Authorities said a Quincy man died after a rollover crash just outside Monroe City, Missouri, Monday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said it happened on Route Z around 9:20 p.m.. They said Keith Wiemelt, 42, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and vaulted over a county road.

Troopers said Wiemelt was pronounced dead at Hannibal Regional Hospital less than two hours later.

They said it’s unknown whether he was wearing a safety device.

