Quincy man dies after Marion County crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Authorities said a Quincy man died after a rollover crash just outside Monroe City, Missouri, Monday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said it happened on Route Z around 9:20 p.m.. They said Keith Wiemelt, 42, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and vaulted over a county road.
Troopers said Wiemelt was pronounced dead at Hannibal Regional Hospital less than two hours later.
They said it’s unknown whether he was wearing a safety device.
