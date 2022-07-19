Advertisement

Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting

Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police on Tuesday identified the suspect that died in an exchange of gunfire with Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies on July 13 as Timothy Ostrander, 31-year-old male from Muscatine, Iowa.

ISP previously reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part of the county around 2 p.m. July 13.

According to ISP, during an interaction with deputies, Ostrander entered a patrol car and held the deputy at gunpoint. The deputy then got out of the patrol car and fired at Ostrander. Police said Ostrander drove away in the patrol car as a second deputy arrived.

ISP stated after a short pursuit gunfire was exchanged between the deputies and Ostrander near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East.

According to an ISP report, Ostrander was shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

No officers were injured in the incident.

