Water utility assistance available for more people now

Water assistance available
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program or LIHWAP program has up to $267,000 set aside for water and sewage assistance and those at Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials said more people are reaching out for help.

Two Rivers marketing communicator Mark Schneider said recent changes in the program’s eligibility requirements mean more people are eligible for help.

He said before last week, one could only get help if they had gotten a shut-off notice, which left some still struggling.

“They’re probably paying enough just to keep it turned on so if they’re not getting a disconnection notice, if they are not getting a shut off notice, then they are just staying right at that line,” Schneider said. “That’s why they don’t want to base it off of your bill, because you might be paying enough to be ok, but could you still use assistance?” Schneider said.

Schneider said inflation and the heat are also a factor in the number of people looking for help.

Community Services Director Becky Pruden said some of the clients they are working with have bills in the hundreds of dollars.

“That combined with everything else that they’re facing in their household, this is a program that the money that we help them pay the water bill can be used for something else they need such as medicine or food,” she said.

Pruden said people applying can get up to $1500 in assistance for their water bills. She encourages anyone who thinks they need help to reach out as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is June 23 of next year.

Call Two Rivers at (217) 224-8171 to see if you qualify for the program. You can find out about income requirements at their website.

