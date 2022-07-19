WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 18) Quincy Gems Set To Hit The Road To Try And Snap Their 3-Game Losing Skid Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And Culver-Stockton College Is Now In Search Of A New Head Golf Coach

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After a day off on Sunday, the (4-6) Quincy Gems are set to return to action on the Prospect League diamond this evening. The Gems will once again be on the road trying to snap their 3-game losing skid as they take on Alton. The River Dragons were in action last night against Normal and lost 6 to 5 on their home turf. The setback dropped Alton to (4-7) on the season. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos earlier today to get a scouting report on this evening’s Gems opponent.

In college golf news and notes from canton, Missouri, after 11 seasons at the helm of the Culver-Stockton College golf program, Tim Schrage has announced that he is stepping down from his post as head coach of the Wildcats men’s golf program. Schrage indicated that he was making the move to spend more time with his family. “Culver Stockton is an unbelievable school with unbelievable experiences,” said Schrage. “I am so appreciative of the opportunity to lead this program. We have turned this program around, and it is in a good place for the next coach.

Schrage led the Wildcat men’s team to back-to-back Heart of America Athletic Conference championships in 2014 and 2015, qualifying for the NAIA national championships each season. In addition, the Wildcats, under Schrage, produced the Heart of America Athletic Conference medalists in Tyler Barr (2014) and Ryan Keller (2015) two times. Schrage has twice been named the Heart Men’s Coach of the Year. In addition to the men’s success, Schrage also coached the women’s program for eight seasons before moving to the men’s team exclusively prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

On the high school baseball diamond, former Palmyra Panthers head baseball coach Mark Loman and his son Alex share a special passion for America’s pastime. That passion has helped the duo over the years build a stronger relationship as both player and coach, as well as, father and son. We’ll have an update from the “Show Me State.”

