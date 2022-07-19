Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 18) Quincy Gems Set To Hit The Road To Try And Snap Their 3-Game Losing Skid Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And Culver-Stockton College Is Now In Search Of A New Head Golf Coach

Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos Offers Scouting Report On Alton River Dragons
Gems Slugger Lucas Loos Heads To Alton With Quincy As They Hope To Snap Their 3-Game Losing Skid
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After a day off on Sunday, the (4-6) Quincy Gems are set to return to action on the Prospect League diamond this evening. The Gems will once again be on the road trying to snap their 3-game losing skid as they take on Alton. The River Dragons were in action last night against Normal and lost 6 to 5 on their home turf. The setback dropped Alton to (4-7) on the season. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos earlier today to get a scouting report on this evening’s Gems opponent.

In college golf news and notes from canton, Missouri, after 11 seasons at the helm of the Culver-Stockton College golf program, Tim Schrage has announced that he is stepping down from his post as head coach of the Wildcats men’s golf program. Schrage indicated that he was making the move to spend more time with his family. “Culver Stockton is an unbelievable school with unbelievable experiences,” said Schrage. “I am so appreciative of the opportunity to lead this program. We have turned this program around, and it is in a good place for the next coach.

Schrage led the Wildcat men’s team to back-to-back Heart of America Athletic Conference championships in 2014 and 2015, qualifying for the NAIA national championships each season. In addition, the Wildcats, under Schrage, produced the Heart of America Athletic Conference medalists in Tyler Barr (2014) and Ryan Keller (2015) two times. Schrage has twice been named the Heart Men’s Coach of the Year. In addition to the men’s success, Schrage also coached the women’s program for eight seasons before moving to the men’s team exclusively prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

On the high school baseball diamond, former Palmyra Panthers head baseball coach Mark Loman and his son Alex share a special passion for America’s pastime. That passion has helped the duo over the years build a stronger relationship as both player and coach, as well as, father and son. We’ll have an update from the “Show Me State.”

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022): Stellar Pitching Highlighted The 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game At Clemens Field; Postgame Interviews With Missouri All-Star Head Coach Mark Loman As He Calls It A Career

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Pitching And A Comeback Highlighted The Missouri Vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Keokuk’s Ada Wood And Her Six Strikeout Performance To Close Out Season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Keokuk's Ada Wood Is Part Of Your QMG Play Of The Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 17th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 17th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT

QMG Play Of The Week Winner: Ada Wood

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022)

Updated: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 16th, 2022) Show Me Fever! Missouri All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars In 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game; Quincy University Football Hosted Their Second “Elite Prospects” Camp For High School Football Athletes At QU Stadium

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Missouri All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars 7-4

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 16th, 2022)

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 15) "Sports Extra"

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 15) “Sports Extra” 8th Annual Missouri-Illinois All-Star Game Countdown Rolls On At Historic Clemens Field And The Quincy Gems Drop A Doubleheader At QU Stadium Against Springfield

Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
2022 Missouri-Illinois All-Stars Share Insight On Playing In Summer Baseball Showcase