WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 18) A Closer Look At The Special And Stronger Relationship Shared Between Coach Mark Loman And His Son Thanks To Baseball And QND’s Baseball Standout Tucker Tollerton Verbally Commits To John Wood

Monday, July 18, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

Quincy Gems 8

Alton River Dragons 6

Gems Had 7 Hits And committed 2 Errors vs. Alton

(5-6) Gems Rally To Post A Win And Snap Their 3-Game Losing Skid

Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Belted A Grand Slam To Tie The Game At 6 in The 8th Inning

Quincy Scored 2 Runs In The 9th Inning (Lucas Loos 1 RBI)

Quincy Is Off On Tuesday But Will Host The Cape Catfish On Wednesday (6:35 PM)

T-Mobile/Major League Baseball Home Run Derby

Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles

First Round

(6) Julio Rodriguez (32 Homers) defeats (3) Corey Seager (24 Homers)

(2) Pete Alonso (20 Homers) defeats (7) Ronald Acuna, Jr. (17 Homers)

(4) Juan Soto (18 Homers) defeats (5) Jose Ramirez (17 Homers)

(8) Albert Pujols (20 Homers) defeats (1) Kyle Schwarber (19 Homers) Tiebreaker

2nd Round

Julio Rodriguez (31 Homers) defeats Pete Alonso (24 Homers)

Juan Soto (16 Homers) defeats Albert Pujols (15 Homers)

Finals

Juan Soto (Nationals)-19 Homers defeats Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)-18 Homers

