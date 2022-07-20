Advertisement

Barry library building to get new roof, prevent leaks

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - A building built in the early 1900s is on its way to a major fix-up.

City officials said the Barry Public Library on 880 Bainbridge Street is starting to crack and leak from the ceiling.

Officials said that this issue could eventually lead to book damage and more.

The city has hired contractors for $26,000 to install a brand new roof on the building.

“The roof is a metal roof,” said city administrator Jeff Hogge. “And, it’s a very old metal roof. In fact, a good section of it is when this building is original.”

Hogge said crews should have the new roof installed in ready in a month.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weimelt directs Quincy Park Band concert
Quincy Park Band Director dies in crash
Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

The process to tear down a Quincy parking garage near 5th and Jersey Street that started to...
Demolition permit ordered for collapsing parking garaging
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
Buyers eye $555 million Mega Millions jackpot
Buyers eye $555 million Mega Millions jackpot
Discussions have begun on a new Shelby County Jail
Discussions have begun on a new Shelby County Jail
Hull village officials work to tear down vacant, unsafe buildings
Hull village officials work to tear down vacant, unsafe buildings