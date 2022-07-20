Barry library building to get new roof, prevent leaks

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - A building built in the early 1900s is on its way to a major fix-up.

City officials said the Barry Public Library on 880 Bainbridge Street is starting to crack and leak from the ceiling.

Officials said that this issue could eventually lead to book damage and more.

The city has hired contractors for $26,000 to install a brand new roof on the building.

“The roof is a metal roof,” said city administrator Jeff Hogge. “And, it’s a very old metal roof. In fact, a good section of it is when this building is original.”

Hogge said crews should have the new roof installed in ready in a month.

