Blessing Hospice is in need of more volunteers

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospice covers 5 counties in Illinois--Adams, Pike, Brown, Hancock, and part of Henderson-- but since the pandemic, they haven’t been able to bounce back from this deficit.

They are struggling to get more volunteers in their rural counties like Pike, Brown, Hancock and Henderson.

“They’re significantly smaller in population,” said Cindy Grawe, Volunteer and Bereavement Coordinator for Blessing Hospice. “So with Adams County we have a significantly larger population of a pool of people to pick from or who want to volunteer for volunteer services or for hospice. Unlike Brown, or Pike, or Hancock, or Henderson they have a much smaller population.”

Grawe adds that people who volunteer only have to give a few hours a week to help their families.

“On average most volunteers work about 1 to 2 hours a week,” Grawe said.

Some duties of hospice volunteers include patient care, where the volunteer would be there for the patient to socialize and allow the family members to run errands.

A volunteer would also be trained on how to be there for the family once their loved one passes.

You can learn more and sign up here to start the process in becoming a volunteer for Blessing Hospice.

