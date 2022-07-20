Buyers eye $555 million Mega Millions jackpot

QUINCY (WGEM) - The eighth-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever is still up for grabs, with another drawing tonight.

The jackpot stands at $555 million.

An attendant at a local gas station said she’s been busy all day as people continue to spend whatever they can for a chance to win big.

Gem City Fuel Mart cashier Kelly Jackson witnessed locals paying upward of $100 for a chance to win big.

“This morning I had a guy come in, he spent $108 on Mega Million. Then I’ve had all day long, I mean it’s been busy, busy, busy,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that the range people were willing to pay for a chance to win millions of dollars was expansive.

“There’s been anywhere from 10 bucks on up to like I said my highest has been $108 tonight,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.