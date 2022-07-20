Clarity Healthcare’s Quincy location offering new services

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s easier for people to get the mental health help they need at in Quincy.

Illinois designated Clarity Healthcare’s Quincy location at 639 York Street a Community Mental Health Center on April 27.

Officials said that means they have the knowledge and expertise to help adults with or at risk of serious mental health issues. They said it also means they are able to offer new services.

Executive Director Stacy Juilfs said as of July 7 they have been offering case management and community support services.

Operations vice president Christy Power said the designation helps make it easier for patients to access the help they need.

“By offering that case management we are giving them that extra support so, reminder calls, transportation, supported appointments,’ she said. “Sometimes they may not be accurate historians if they are in a appointment, or a medical appointment and so their case manager can go with them and be that accurate historian, discuss their symptoms, and make sure that they’re understanding their medications.”

Power said it’s important they are able to offer these new services as they are seeing more people reach out for help.

Juilfs said the new services also make it also more convenient for people coming to them for help. She said before getting the designation, they had to refer patients elsewhere for case management and community support services.

“Which for the most part causes anxiety for some of our clients because that means they have to navigate another organization or navigate a different process that maybe something they are not comfortable with or not used to and sometimes that causes them to hesitate to receive that service,” Juilfs said.

She said they have also added staff to accommodate the new services.

She also said this can help reduce wait times for the clients as well, getting them the care they need quicker.

To reach out for help, you can call 217-222-6277

