Construction moving forward on updated West Prairie Junior/Senior High School

Renovations began in January.
Renovations began in January.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Construction is moving forward at the former West Prairie Middle School in Colchester, at 600 S. Hun St..

The school is being renovated into a facility that will be home to the district’s grades 7-12 students.

Superintendent Guy Gradert said the project was long overdue.

The new school will feature science labs, classrooms and more room for technology.

Gradert said the facility will provide students a more comfortable learning environment.

“Climate control is very important because when people are comfortable they tend to want to sit and learn a little longer than when they’re uncomfortable,” Gradert said.

“It will have the infrastructure in the school we need for modern times.”

Gradert said the current high school in Sciota is outdated and doesn’t have good security or modern technology, and it also doesn’t have an on-site cafeteria.

He believes the new building will add to school safety.

“The building will have key fobs that are updated, updated door locks, a monitoring system for all doors and safer windows put in,” Gradert said.

The construction is costing the district $10 million and is being paid for with bonds.

Gradert said the project’s estimated completion date is sometime in December. He said it has not been decided when students and staff will make the move to the new school.

