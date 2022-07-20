Cost of Trump rally comes into focus

QUINCY (WGEM) - The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by former President Donald Trump to attend a political rally last month is becoming more clear.

Adams County and the city of Quincy spent more than $17,000 paying overtime to city employees who worked preparing for, during and after the event, as well as for other costs.

The total cost to the city was $11,253.90. That figure was obtained by WGEM News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“The bulk of this money was for police and fire support mainly out at the airport,” Mayor Mike Troup said. “Think of it in terms of a $40 million budget, $11,000, you don’t want to be sloppy about it but it’s not going to make or break the budget.”

Documents provided by Adams County Board Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin show a slightly lower cost to the county.

“While I understand people’s angst and anger over part of it, I also understand people support it was an extremely popular event. And in the long run, we kind of broke even in terms of cost to the taxpayers,” Adams County Board Finance Chair Bret Austin.

A memo from Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner to Austin said the cost to that department was limited to “minimal fuel cost.”

Wagner wrote that the department reached out to deputies immediately upon hearing the rally was coming to the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.

“We immediately checked with our officers to see what staffing levels we could provide,” Wagner wrote. “Officers were asked and advised this would be a comp time only reimbursement for the time they work this event.”

He said the department paid no overtime to deputies for the event.

Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Management Director John Simon wrote to Austin that his department incurred $6,503.46 in expenses. He said $4,793.46 was paid to ambulance and emergency management personnel, and $1,170 was spent on water, Gatorade and food for emergency response personnel.

Simon also said that EMS treated 58 people. He said those patients will be billed based on the level of treatment that they received, with the average rate for service being about $150.

“We would expect to bill approximately $8,800 in charges due to this event,” Simon wrote.

Austin said some taxpayers were concerned about the city and county spending their money on a political event.

“We have to be careful with those taxpayer dollars in the future. Maybe we need to take a really hard look at knowing what the upfront revenue could be from something like that,” Austin said. “And when somebody is here, self-promoting that we either charge ticket sales to come on to the fairgrounds, we make it an admission thing.”

So, some wonder if the campaign itself could foot the bill or if the city and county could charge a fee.

“In this particular instance, I don’t think we will,” Austin said. “I think it happened fast enough and a one day in and out kind of thing.”

Adams County Health Department Director Jerrod Welch told WGEM News that his department incurred no costs in connection with the event. FOIA requests with the Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory and the Highway Department are still pending.

