Dangerous heat and humidity on the way

We have a couple of day in a row where temps will be in the mid 90s.
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a rather Pleasant day, Wednesday with low relative humidity. The comfortable air will stick around through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon we do expect to see wind flow shifting back out of the south. That’s southerly wind flow will usher in more heat and more humidity to the region. We expect high temperatures on Thursday to be in the low to mid 90s. Early Friday morning there is a limited potential for a few isolated or stray showers across the region. Those showers will quickly move to the east and we will be left with a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s for a high. It is warmer yet on Saturday and more humid. A high temperature of 96 degrees is forecast for the region. Couple the mid 90 degree temps with the humidity and we will have heat index readings that eclipse the 100 degree mark. With that in mind we have a Weather Alert for heat index values that will be in the dangerous range. It is possible there could be a Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Tri-States Saturday.

